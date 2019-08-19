Israeli PM Netanyahu's Wife Made a Row at a Formal Ceremony in Ukraine

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife shocked media and officials with scandalous behaviour during an Israeli politician's visit to Ukraine.

The couple's senior guests were greeted at the Kiev airport with bread and salt served by three girls in national costumes.

The Israeli prime minister observed the ritual, took a bite and ate it, then offered a bite to his wife, Sarah, who, however, threw it to the ground. To put it mildly, Sarah Netanyahu's strange behaviour during the welcome ceremony came across video footage already shared on the Internet.

Earlier, the Israeli prime minister's wife staged a scandal on a government plane, reports Russian News Vesti. Ms. Netanyahu was angry that she had not been properly greeted by the flight commander before landing the aircraft. Netanyahu's visit to Ukraine is the first in 20 years. This is a high-level visit with an emphasis on meetings and talks with the new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the signing of important bilateral documents. Netanyahu also intends to discuss the creation of a free trade area with Zelensky.