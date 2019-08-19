A Case of Malaria was Established at a Refugee Camp in Harmanli
The infected was admitted to a hospital in Plovdiv.
The case of malaria was established at the Harmanli Migrant Registration Center, the Health Inspectorate in Haskovo reported. It concerns a 14-year-old boy from Afghanistan, the institution added.
According to medics, the contamination is likely to have taken place before the teenager arrived in Bulgaria at the end of July. The infected was admitted to a hospital in Plovdiv, where the diagnosis was confirmed.
The RZI - Haskovo said that the tests carried out by the contacts at the Harmanli refugee camp were negative.
