Temperatures in July this year were the highest ever recorded globally. This was reported by the US Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, cited by France's press. Meanwhile, satellite data shows that polar ice has shrunk to record lows.

According to scientists, the average global temperature for the month was almost one degree Celsius above the average for the twentieth century of 15.8 degrees. Nine of the 10 hottest months in July were after 2005, with the five hottest in the last five years, according to data from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.



Ever since statistics have been kept since the 1880s, 2019 has been the hottest July in Alaska and Africa. High temperature records have also been improved in several countries in Europe.

There were also some regions with lower than average temperatures, including parts of Scandinavia and Western and Eastern Russia, where temperatures were at least a degree and a half below average.

Meanwhile, Arctic ice levels dropped to a historically low level in July - 1.9 million square kilometers, or nearly 20 percent below average. This finding has surpassed the previous historic low since July 2012.