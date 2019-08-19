The Canary Islands Are on Fire, more than 5,000 People Were Evacuated Urgently
Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 19, 2019, Monday // 16:00| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Huge forest fires rage on the Canary Islands. Flames, up 50 meters high, covered 3,400 hectares, forcing authorities to evacuate more than 5,000 people urgently, the Associated Press reported.
1000 firefighters have been sent to Gran Canaria to fight the fire. 14 specialized aircraft will also be involved in the suppression of the flames. However, the large-scale quenching action is hampered by wind gusts that ignite secondary fires.
