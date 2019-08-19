A New Case of African Swine Fever in Plovdiv and Lovech

The carcass of a killed wild boar has given a positive result for the disease virus.



"A new case of African swine fever has been discovered in a wild boar found in the territory of Perushtitsa." This was announced by the director of the Regional Directorate of Forests in Plovdiv, Miroslav Dimitrov, immediately after the meeting of the Regional Epizootic Commission, quoted by BTA.

A dead wild boar carcass was found on August 10, which tested positive for the ASF virus. An order was issued by the BFSA to declare a primary incident of the disease in Perushtitsa. In this regard, access to the forest territories in the infected area, covering an area of ​​200 square kilometers, in the lands of the hunting-economic areas of Brestovishte, Hrabrino, Krichim, Perushtitsa, Skobelevo, Ustina and Petvar is prohibited. A search of the area for dead wild pigs is forthcoming.

"Hunting is forbidden in the declared areas," Miroslav Dimitrov said.

So far, 51 settlements have been inspected in the Plovdiv region, out of a total of 74, falling within twenty kilometers. "1092 sites have been inspected, 2184 backyard pigs have been slaughtered and 29 prescriptions for their voluntary slaughter have been issued. The remaining 23 settlements in the district will be checked by the end of the week," he said. also Dr. Chavdarov.

The African swine fever also came in the Lovech region. After studies of the killed wild boar, it was found to be sick with African swine fever. The pig was shot by the Hunting and Fishing Society, Apriltsi. The domestic pigs are not infected.

Owners voluntarily slaughter their domestic pigs so that they are not euthanized by the services.