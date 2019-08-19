European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker won’t attend the G7 summit in France for health reasons, an EC spokeswoman said today, quoted by Reuters and BTA.

Commission spokesperson said Juncker had a successful and an urgent cholecystectomy over the weekend and doctors advised him not to take a trip.

“That surgery took place during the weekend and I can confirm that the surgery went well,” said Natasha Bertaud, the Commission’s deputy chief spokesperson.

Bertaud added that Juncker will discuss G7 issues before the Biarritz summit on Sunday and Monday with its host, Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Donald Tusk.