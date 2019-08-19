NIMH: Extreme Forest Fire Danger Index for 5 Bulgarian Regions
A warning for extreme fire danger is in place for five Bulgarian regions, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said on its website, Focus Information Agency reported.
The warning includes the regions of Lovech, Veliko Tarnovo, Pleven, Dobrich and Pazardzhik. The extreme danger rating indicates possibility of fast-spreading fierce fires and occurrence of crown fires
