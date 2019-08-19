Bulgaria - the Only EU Country in the World 20 Biggest CO2 Polluters Ranking

August 19, 2019, Monday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria - the Only EU Country in the World 20 Biggest CO2 Polluters Ranking www.pixabay.com

The Bulgarian thermal power plants near Galabovo and the industrial complex around Tuzla in Bosnia and Herzegovina generate highest pollution in Europe, the website Dnevnik announced, based on a Greenpeace report.  

Bulgaria is the world’s 19th biggest emitter of CO2. This country is the only EU member state in the world ranking of the 20 biggest polluters. It emits 350,000 tons of CO2 on an annual basis. All CO2 emissions come from coal thermal power plants, BNR reported.

Tags: EU, CO2 emissions, polluter, ranking
