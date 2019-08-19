More than 200 Bee Families Have Been Destroyed by the Spraying with Preparations in Varna

According to unofficial data from the association of beekeepers in Varna region, more than 200 bee families have been poisoned from the uncontrolled spraying with plant protection products.

Beekeepers are extremely concerned that they do not understand the large tenants who claim to have used selective varieties of plants that are self-pollinated and do not need bees.

The traditional bazaar of the producers of honey and bee products is held in Varna. Only about 10 are the producers who will offer their production at the entrance of the Sea Garden within 10 days.

The exhibition was organized by the Varna Regional Beekeeping Organization, Bulfoto announced.