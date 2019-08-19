More than 200 Bee Families Have Been Destroyed by the Spraying with Preparations in Varna

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 19, 2019, Monday // 15:14| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: More than 200 Bee Families Have Been Destroyed by the Spraying with Preparations in Varna www.pixabay.com

According to unofficial data from the association of beekeepers in Varna region, more than 200 bee families have been poisoned from the uncontrolled spraying with plant protection products.

Beekeepers are extremely concerned that they do not understand the large tenants who claim to have used selective varieties of plants that are self-pollinated and do not need bees.

The traditional bazaar of the producers of honey and bee products is held in Varna. Only about 10 are the producers who will offer their production at the entrance of the Sea Garden within 10 days.

The exhibition was organized by the Varna Regional Beekeeping Organization, Bulfoto announced.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bee, destroyed, Varna, Spraying
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria