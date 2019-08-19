Struma Highway Remains Closed for at Least a Month and a Half

The repair of the damaged area on the Struma motorway after Dupnitsa in the direction of “Kuala” will take up to 45 days. The finding is from a working group of the University of Architecture Construction and Geodesy, which examines fire damage on the pillars of the facility.

"The trials have begun. Basically, we have a task, as they say, to diagnose the patient, after which these test data will be provided to the designers of the bridge equipment, who will take their constructive measures to restore the design load capacity, reliability and durability, engineer Dimitar Nazarski, a member of the task force, told the BNR.

There are several columns on which concrete and, respectively, reinforcing steel, are more severely affected by the fire. Apparently the temperature has passed 800 degrees. Fortunately, this thermal effect is less in the bridge system of the bridge, but we will continue to investigate it. The problematic situation is strongly expressed in the columns towards “Kulata”. The others are in better condition. Whatever it is, as there are technological points and it has to be done with great precision and accuracy. My humble opinion is that the restoration of this bridge, which is heading towards “Kuala”, will take at least a month and a half, maybe even two." Nazarski said.

The specialist estimates that the traffic towards Sofia will be launched soon, “maybe within 2-3 weeks”.