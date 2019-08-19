For the First Time, a Jordanian Foreign Minister is Arriving in Bulgaria

At the invitation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ekaterina Zaharieva, the Jordanian Foreign Minister arrives in Bulgaria for the first time, the Foreign Ministry said. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Safadi will visit Bulgaria from 19 to 21 August.



Ekaterina Zaharieva will receive Minister Safadi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 20, 2019 for a four-eyed conversation, followed by plenary talks between the two delegations.

The two ministers will sign a visa facilitation agreement for holders of diplomatic and service passports. Ekaterina Zaharieva and Ayman Al-Safadi will make a statement to the media.

Ekaterina Zaharieva was invited by Jordan Safadi to Jordan in December 2018. The two ministers have also met in various international forums in recent months - the European Union and the League of Arab States, at the Middle East Summit in Dublin, at the UN.

Jordan is a key partner of Bulgaria, the European Union and NATO in the Middle East region. The trade between Bulgaria and Jordan for the first 4 months of this year. amounts to $ 9.7 million, an increase of more than 21 percent over the same period in 2018. For 2018, bilateral trade amounts to $ 25.2 million.