Bulgaria: A Major Breakdown Left All the Southern Quarters of Sofia Without Water

The halt will continue until 8:00 pm tonight. 


A major plumbing breakdown left all the southern quarters of Sofia without water. Due to the water supply problem in the Simeonovo Quarter, the districts Dragalevtsi, Malinova Dolina, Kinocentar, Boyana, Knyazhevo, Vladaya and Gorna Banya remain without water in the evening.

Dragalevtsi quarter - from 14:00 to 20:00;

Malinova dolina - 2:30 pm to 8:00 pm;

Cinema Center Quarter - 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm;

Vladaya - the area between the railway line Sofia-Pernik, ''Leskovets'' Street, ''Voinishko vustananie'' Street, ''Lyubomir Milanov'' Street, ''Acad. P. Stainov ", ''Ravishte'' Str. - from 14:00 to 20:00 pm;

Priplat- from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm;

Boyana quarter - from 16:30 to 20:30 pm;

Belovodski Road - from 17:00 to 21:00 pm;

Mala Koria - 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm;

Knyazhevo Quarter - the area between Panoramic Road, ''Prof. Derzhavin'', ''Tsar Boris III'' Blvd., ''Gen. Mikhail Kutuzov'', ''Karamfil'' Street, ''Boina Slava'' Street, ''Klek'' Street, ''Srebrista lipa'' Street and ''Byal Ravnets'' Street - from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm;

Knyazhevo Quarter, the area between ''Tsar Boris Blvd''. III and ''Knyazhevska'' Street, Sofia - Pernik railway line and ''Vladaysko vustanie'' Street - from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm;

Gorna Banya quarter - from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

