August 19 - World Photography Day

August 19 marks the 179th anniversary of photography being recognized by the French Academy of Sciences and Fine Arts.

On August 19, 1839, the official presentation of the photographic process by Louis Dager was made to the French Academy of Sciences and Fine Arts. The French Government purchases the patent and immediately makes it public.

Photography entered the consumer market widely in 1901 with the introduction of well-known camera models, and in 1925 the first Leica camera with a 35mm black and white film appeared.

Photography is called the process of creating images of real objects using light. The term is derived from the Greek words phos (light) and grapho ("writing").

Attempts at "photography" date back to the time of Leonardo da Vinci, but the first successful photo was from 1826 and was the work of the French inventor Joseph Nisefort Niepce.

It exposed for 8 hours in bright sunlight and used a polished tin-lead plate for a photographic plaque.

In Bulgaria, art photography was recognized as an art in 1957. In 1959 regular and part-time photography training was opened in the then Technical Graphic School (National Vocational High School of Polygraphy and Photography).

The first preserved photograph of Bulgarians is from 1842-1843. The portrait was photographed in Vienna by the revivalist Todor Minkov with his mother. The photo was probably taken by Bulgarian Anastas Jovanovic, experts say.

The pioneer photographers who set up and popularize photographic art in Bulgaria are Anastas Jovanovic, Atanas Stoyanov, Toma Hitrov, Georgi Danchov and Georgi St. Georgiev.

Since 1993, photography began to be studied as a separate specialty in the Department of Film and Television Operations and Photography at the National Academy of Theater and Film Arts (NATFA).