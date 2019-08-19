The Iranian Tanker Grace 1 Left Gibraltar

Gibraltar has rejected a request by the United States to retain the oil-filled Iranian tanker Grace 1. So the ship was released to sail. He raised the Iranian flag, changed his name, and left Gibraltar. On Thursday, a court on British territory ruled that the ship should be released after commandos seized it in early July, leading to an international scandal.

The day after the decision, the United States has demanded another arrest of the oil-carrying tanker for more than $ 100 million. Gibraltar refused on the grounds that the United States' sanctions on Iran do not apply to the European Union. The release came after Tehran guaranteed that the oil won’t be shipped to Syria. This would be in breach of the European Union embargo.

We recall that according to CBS News, the ship was detained for over a month in Gibraltar for allegedly attempting to breach European Union sanctions on Syria.