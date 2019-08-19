Russian and Korean Company with Interest in Belene NPP, China's CNNC Is also Expected

According to Horizont, the Russian company Rosatom and the Korean Hydro Nuclear Company have submitted applications to the Belene NPP strategic investor selection process to date. China's CNNC is also expected to submit documents by the end of the day.

A desire to participate in the construction of the plant was stated by the French "Framatome” and the American "General Electric", and a Bulgarian company has asked to buy shares from the future project. The application deadline expires today.

In an interview for BNR, Bulatom's executive secretary Stanislav Georgiev commented that there would be no changes in the terms of the procedure and the state would not provide guarantees for the purchase of electricity:

"The procedure was announced a few months ago. It involves 9 stages, and this is only the first one. This is not a tender. The first stage is simply statements "I intend to participate.” In my opinion, all three potential investors you mentioned will be in the short list, heated discussions will be launched, bids will be requested and, depending on what is specifically offered in the bids that are yet to come, there will be relevant discussions somewhere in the third or fourth stage of the procedure. As you know, the procedure was announced to take a little over a year."