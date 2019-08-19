Turkey's Lake Tuz Turned Pink

www.pixabay.com

Lake Tuz, Turkey's second-largest, has turned pink, turning into an impressive sight for tourists, Turkish private TV NTV reported, quoted by BTA.

The unusual colour is due to the Dunaliella salina micro-algae and Halobacteria. Algae produce beta-carotene red in the summer months when the weather is hotter and the salt level of the lake water rises to protect them from the harmful effects of the sun's rays. That  kills off a large portion of the plankton that eat the color-changing algae in the lake. The algae's population grows and causes the water to change to its bright red or pink color. This was stated by Christopher Gobler, a marine ecology research professor for Stony Brook University's School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences in Stony Brook, New York, for ABC News. The normal colour of the water is restored when cooler and rainier weather occurs.

Lake Tuz (translated from Turkish "salt") is located within the three districts of the country - Konya, Ankara and Aksaray.

The lake attracts the attention of local residents and foreign tourists with its exceptional natural beauty.

In the spring and summer, the area shelters migratory birds. The Lake is also known as the "flamingo paradise" because of the flamingo birds that fly and nest there.

