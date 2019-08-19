A Woman Survives a 1.5-Kilometer Fall in Canada. Her Parachute Failed to Open

A woman in Canada has miraculously survived after plummeting more than 5,000 feet (1,500 meters) during a skydiving accident. The 30-year-old, who has not been named, fell into a wooded area after her main and backup parachutes failed to fully open in Trois-Rivières, Quebec, on August 10., Newsweek reported.

The incident took place in front of many people in Trois-Riviera, Quebec. The 30-year-old jumped but her parachute did not open. Then she tried to activate the backup parachute, but it didn't work either.

The woman crashed into the trees with at least 60 kilometers per hour, which still saved her life, Radio-Canada / CBC reported.

She is currently in a hospital, with several fractures, but her life is not in danger.

"It's a miracle!" "I don't know how a person can survive a fall from an airplane like that" a witness told Radio Canada/CBC.