The "Golden Girls" of Bulgaria with Gold Medals from the World Challenge Cup

The "Golden Girls" of Bulgaria won the title in the hoop qualification and two pairs of bats at the World Challenge Cup rhythmic gymnastics tournament in Minsk, Belarus.

Simona Dyankova, Madeleine Radukanova, Laura Traats, Stefani Kiryakova and Erika Zafirova all played well and received the highest score of 28,600. Belarus finished second with 28.450, while Ukraine finished third with 28.100.

The girls of the coaching tandem Vesela Dimitrova and Mihaela Mayevska also took bronze in the finals in the group five balls with 29.450. The ensemble of Russia received the same points, but it deserved the silver medal because of its higher performance rating of 8.75 versus 8.65 of the Bulgarians. Italy became the champion with 29.800.