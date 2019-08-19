Bomb Attempt in Kabul Kills at least 63, Injures over 180. There Are Women and Children among the Victims

A bloody bomb attempt killed dozens of people attending a wedding in Kabul. The bomb was detonated in the hall of the party. 63 people were killed and over 180 were injured. This is one of the bloodiest attacks in Afghanistan

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. The explosive device was attached to the body of a suicide bomber.

The jihadists claimed responsibility through their Nashir news site. According to them, the attack was directed against a "gathering of On the IS-linked website it was said that a Pakistani IS fighter seeking martyrdom targeted a large Shiite gathering in Kabul.

The statement also claimed that after the suicide bombing, a car bomb was detonated in the attack but Afghan officials have not confirmed this, CBS News reported.

The attack comes just a day after the death of a prominent Taliban leader's brother.

"There are women and children among the injured," said Interior Ministry spokesman Narsat Rahimi, hours after the powerful explosion.