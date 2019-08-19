UN: There Are 70 million Refugees Around the World

People are mostly fleeing wars, persecution and the consequences of global warming.



The UN High Commissioner released a report saying that the world's refugees reached 70 million, a record number since World War II, the BNR reported.

People are mostly fleeing wars, persecution and the aftermath of global warming. The SOS Children's Settlements charity reports that 12,000 children were killed or injured in 2018. Thousands of children were abducted and recruited as child soldiers, and hundreds of thousands were seriously injured.

Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen have the highest number of killed and injured children.