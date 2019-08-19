Traffic on Bulgaria Blvd in Sofia is Restored



Traffic on "Bulgaria" Blvd in both directions will be restored this Monday, BGNES reported.

The renovation of one of the busiest boulevards in Sofia was completed this night. Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova checked the readiness of the route.

The road will be set in two directions, but work will continue on the approach to ''Vitosha'' Blvd. The plan is to finish the work there by September 15.

About BGN 1.7 million is the cost of the repair and the money is from the municipal budget.

It will be decided on Tuesday whether the repairs to the boulevard will continue as part of the Southern Arc, in the direction of Boyana.

"Thank you very much for your patience. It was a difficult decision to repair Bulgaria Boulevard, but after considering the city's capabilities, we decided last year to start and work only in July and August, "said Yordanka Fandakova.