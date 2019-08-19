Traffic on Bulgaria Blvd in Sofia is Restored

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 19, 2019, Monday // 08:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Traffic on Bulgaria Blvd in Sofia is Restored


Traffic on "Bulgaria" Blvd in both directions will be restored this Monday, BGNES reported.

The renovation of one of the busiest boulevards in Sofia was completed this night. Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova checked the readiness of the route.

The road will be set in two directions, but work will continue on the approach to ''Vitosha'' Blvd. The plan is to finish the work there by September 15.

About BGN 1.7 million is the cost of the repair and the money is from the municipal budget.

It will be decided on Tuesday whether the repairs to the boulevard will continue as part of the Southern Arc, in the direction of Boyana.

"Thank you very much for your patience. It was a difficult decision to repair Bulgaria Boulevard, but after considering the city's capabilities, we decided last year to start and work only in July and August, "said Yordanka Fandakova.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: road repair, Yordanka Fandakova, Bulgaria, sofia, vitosha blvd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria