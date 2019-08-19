Mountain Rescuers were Looking for a Missing Person in Pirin
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Mountain rescuers were searching for a lost person in the Pirin Mountain, the Bansko Regional Rescue Base (PSS) reported to the Bulgarian Red Cross (BRC).
The lost tourist in the Pirin was found in good health in the afternoon, BTA from the Mountain Rescue Service (PSS) in Bansko reported.
According to preliminary information, the tourist lost in the area of the hut "Malina". Mountain rescuers from Bansko with three dogs and a rescue team from Sandanski went out to look for him.
- » A Major Breakdown Left All the Southern Quarters of Sofia Without Water
- » Organic Agriculture in Bulgaria is Already Monitored with an Electronic Register
- » Traffic on Bulgaria Blvd in Sofia is Restored
- » Bulgarian Tol System Will Generate BGN 600 million Revenue Per Year
- » Final: The Case of the Omani State Fund Against Bulgaria over the CCB has been Completed
- » Changes in Traffic in Sofia from Today, See Where