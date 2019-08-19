The Iron Church in Istanbul Flooded after the Torrential Rain

As a result of the torrential rain, water seeped through the belfry of the Iron Church "St. Stefan ”in Istanbul. This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Bulgaria’s Consulate General in Istanbul, the water reached the vestibule of the church but did not cause any damage. The interior of the church and the altar are not affected. Cleaning and drainage measures have been taken. Today, a construction company will go on site to assess the damage.

The torrential rain flooded many of the buildings in the neighbourhood around the Iron Church of “St. Stefan. "