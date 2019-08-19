Bulgarian Tol System Will Generate BGN 600 million Revenue Per Year

About BGN 600 million is expected as revenue from the TOL system. This was said by Professor Oleg Asenov of the National Toll Press Conference at the Research Construction Institute, BGNES reported.

,,The law says that by March 1, we have to start the payment system. The tariff we have set is the last tariff that was discussed at the public council, "Asenov said, adding that the first payment for the system had been made so far.

"The payment is 50% of the amount," the professor explained.



"As soon as we are ready, we will immediately start the interoperability procedure," he added, recalling that the new system would help carriers to analyze tariffs and freight rates. "For example, for a combined journey for 368 kilometers you pay BGN 73."