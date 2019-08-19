The Deadline For Submission of Applications For Belene NPP Expires
The deadline for submitting applications for the Belene NPP project expires. Today it will be clear who are the candidates for the construction of a second nuclear power plant in Bulgaria.
Bids are expected to be submitted by US General Electric, a Chinese, Korean and French company. Last week, Russia's Rosatom reaffirmed its desire to participate in the project.
Before BNT, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said she did not expect a reaction from the European Commission because of this. According to her, the realization of the idea of a second nuclear power is a guarantee for the energy security of the country. And the choice of a strategic investor for Belene NPP will be a fact within a year.
