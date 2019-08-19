For the First time in 20 Years, the Israeli PM is Visiting Ukraine

August 19, 2019, Monday
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on an official visit to Ukraine. He said he was traveling at the invitation of recently elected President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, and Israeli media reported that this is the first visit by Israeli Prime Minister in 20 years.


In a video posted on the YouTube platform, Netanyahu said the two leaders will discuss "the creation of a free trade area, a pension agreement and a number of other issues that will further enhance good relations between the two countries."

More than a million people from the former Soviet republics came to Israel after the fall of the Iron Curtain. They are currently about one-fifth of Israeli society.

Netanyahu plans to visit the Babi Yar Memorial, a concentration camp where over 30,000 Ukrainian Jews were killed.

