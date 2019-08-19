CCP with Tips on What to Do if an ATM “Swallows” our Card

The Commission for Consumer Protection  published tips on what to do if an ATM swallows our card. This may happen due to software, technical, and other issues with the device.

Here are some helpful consumer tips provided by Commission for Consumer Protection experts:

 · Failed to withdraw money from ATM? What to do?

 If the machine does not give you banknotes, the most important thing is to determine whether the transaction was reported or rejected as unsuccessful and the attempt to withdraw did not affect your account balance.

 · How do I know if a device has reported a failed transaction?

 Call as soon as possible in the call centre of the bank that issued your card, as soon as possible. The number is usually written on the back of your card.

 · What should I do if I cannot contact the bank?

 Visit your nearest branch and file an objection on the first working day.

 · What can we do if the withdraw from our account is  unauthorized?

 You must know that in this case too, we have a chance to recover the lost amounts. To this end, we should again address the bank with an objection to the problem that has arisen and obtain its opinion.

 · What is the bank's response time?

 By law, the bank is required to respond to your objection within 14 days of the date you filed it.

 · What is the next step?

 If the answer from your bank does not satisfy you, you can ask the Conciliation Committee for Payment Disputes, which functions with the Consumer Protection Commission.

Keep in mind that withdrawing money from ATMs at resorts, carries greater risks of theft. It is possible for skimming devices to be placed somewhere in order to copy data from your card and steal the pin. According to experts, these are also some of the most common plastic fraudS.

Be careful and obey all financial security rules, both for transactions of ATM and POS terminals and for card loss or theft, the Commission for Consumer Protection advises.

