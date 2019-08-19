Ankara Has Repeatedly Disrupted Greek Airspace

Politics » DEFENSE | August 19, 2019, Monday // 08:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Ankara Has Repeatedly Disrupted Greek Airspace

Greek defense services were on alert over the weekend after a series of violations of Greek national airspace by Turkish aircraft.


On Friday, a Turkish surveillance aircraft CN-235 entered Greek airspace in the southeast Aegean region, violating the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR). The Turkish aircraft was seized by Greek military aircraft in accordance with international rules.

The invasion came a day after a number of airspace violations were reported during Greece's national holiday on 15 August.

Two Turkish warplanes committed three violations of the Athens airspace and 33 violations of the Greek airspace in the northeast, central and southeastern Aegean regions.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: aegen sea, turkey, greece, violations, defense
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria