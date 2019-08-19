Ankara Has Repeatedly Disrupted Greek Airspace

Greek defense services were on alert over the weekend after a series of violations of Greek national airspace by Turkish aircraft.



On Friday, a Turkish surveillance aircraft CN-235 entered Greek airspace in the southeast Aegean region, violating the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR). The Turkish aircraft was seized by Greek military aircraft in accordance with international rules.

The invasion came a day after a number of airspace violations were reported during Greece's national holiday on 15 August.

Two Turkish warplanes committed three violations of the Athens airspace and 33 violations of the Greek airspace in the northeast, central and southeastern Aegean regions.