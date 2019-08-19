Sunny with Temperatures Between 29C to 34C
It will be sunny today, with some light cloud in the afternoon in the mountainous areas, meteorologist Martin Slavchev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)told Focus News Agency.
There will be light wind, increasing to moderate in the east areas, blowing from the east. Temperatures from 29C to 34C.
Atmospheric pressure is and will remain slightly higher than the average for August.
It will be sunny along the Black Sea coast, with moderate east wind and temperatures from 27C to 30C, the sea water temperature is 25-27C.
