Sunny with Temperatures Between 29C to 34C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 19, 2019, Monday // 08:02| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Sunny with Temperatures Between 29C to 34C www.pixabay.com

 It will be sunny today, with some light cloud in the afternoon in the mountainous areas, meteorologist Martin Slavchev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)told Focus News Agency. 

There will be light wind, increasing to moderate in the east areas, blowing from the east. Temperatures from 29C to 34C. 
Atmospheric pressure is and will remain slightly higher than the average for August.

It will be sunny along the Black Sea coast, with moderate east wind and temperatures from 27C to 30C, the sea water temperature is 25-27C.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NIMH, temperatures, Weather forecast
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria