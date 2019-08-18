The Tourists in Pirin Have almost Doubled
The number of tourists visiting the chalets in the mountainous regions of Razlog and Bansko has almost doubled in the summer, BNT reports. According to the owners of chalets in Pirin, dozens of organized groups from England, Germany and Romania made reservations for the month of August in the mountain tourist complexes already 2 months ago.
The most preferred routes are in the area of Vihren hut. These include, for example, the road to Fish Lake, which is reached after a 3-hour hike, the Koncheto shelter, the Jamdzhiev rim and the Vihren peak. Since the beginning of the summer season, the Vihren hut has been full of tourists and the hikers have even provided extra sleeping bags and beds.
- » Every Fourth Flight from Bulgaria Departed with a Delay in July
- » Thirty-five Bulgarians Cannot Fly out of Frankfurt
- » Bulgarian Tourists Are Blocked on Samothrace in Alexandroupoli Islands
- » Space Tourism - Why Not?
- » Replica of Ancient Vessel to Sail from Bulgaria to Cyprus
- » Capri Island - the Italian Treasure (GALLERY)