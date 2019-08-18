Amazon's Rekognition Suite Can Now Detect Emotions

Amazon's facial recognition experts have boasted a breakthrough - their artificial intelligence software can now read fear on your face says.

The detection costs $ 0.001 per image, and maybe less if you need to process over 1 million photos.

Amazon’s Rekognition is already being used by a variety of clients - both police departments and private companies. What the latter use such software is unclear, and Amazon refuses to share.

The Rekognition software recognizes a scale of 7 emotions - "happy", "sad", "angry", "surprised", "disgusted", "calm" and "confused". There is already an eighth one - "fear".

Rekognition can analyze live images, and send the emotion attributes to Redshift for periodic reporting on trends for each store location.

Rekognition explained explicitly that their service “is not a determination of the person’s internal emotional state and should not be used in such a way."

However, some experts pointed out that, while there is scientific evidence suggesting there are correlations between facial expressions and emotions, the way people communicate major emotions varies across cultures and situations. Sometimes, similar types of facial movements can express more than one category of emotions, and so researchers have warned “it is not possible to confidently infer happiness from a smile, anger from a scowl, or sadness from a frown, as much of current technology tries to do when applying what are mistakenly believed to be scientific facts.”, CNBC reported.