Leaked Cross-Government Study Shows No-Deal Brexit Worst Case Scenario

If Britain leaves the EU without an agreement, it will suffer from a shortage of fuels, food and medicines, the Sunday Times reported, citing Operation Yellowhammer, the cross-government study of the impact of a no-deal Brexit.

The documents say Brexit without a deal means the risk of a crisis in the operation of the ports, a firm border with Ireland, an increase in social costs, the newspaper said.

The unprecedented leakage of documents produced by the British government reveals specific gaps in contingency planning that would occur in the worst-case scenario.

For an example, 85% of freighters crossing the English Channel "may be unprepared" for crossing French customs. This can lead to interruptions in the operation of ports. They are likely to last for up to three months - until the traffic flow is regulated.

The British government also believes that in the absence of an agreement with the European Union, the planned measures to avoid border crossings between Ireland and Northern Ireland will prove impossible to implement - this is likely to lead to a firm border.

According to BBC, quoting the dossier leaving the EU without a deal could lead to: