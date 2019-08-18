Half of Bulgarians Like Local Pop Folk Music Chalga

Almost 50% of Bulgarians like chalga. This is indicated by the results of a Trend poll. 48% of the participants answered positively whether they liked pop folk music. 41% of the respondents are of the opposite opinion.

Only people over 70 seek the meaning and message of music first, according to the data. For 56% of the participants in the study, the most important are the melody, the rhythm and the instrumental.

In our country folk music is listened the most, it is clear from the survey. 26% of those surveyed said that. 21% say they listen mostly to pop folk, and fans of pop music are 19%. 14% of the respondents listen to rock.

At the same time, people say they listen to music most often at home, with radio and television being the main sources. People in Sofia go to concerts much more often, as there are more such options, according to the study.