China Wins Women's Doubles at ITTF World Tour in Bulgaria

China's pair Gu Yuting/Mu Zi claimed the women's doubles title on Saturday evening at the 2019 ITTF World Tour Asarel Bulgaria Open in the town of Panagyurishte.

In the final match, Gu/Mu smashed the Japanese duo of Miu Hirano/Saki Shibata 11-7, 11-6, 11-5.

Earlier on Saturday, Jun Mizutani/Mima Ito of Japan won the mixed doubles title, beating Ma Te/Wu Yang from China 11-8, 12-10, 9-11, 11-9 in the final.

In the men's doubles final on Saturday, Jeoung Youngsik/Lee Sangsu of South Korea beat Japan's Kazuhiro Yoshimura/Uda Yukiya 4-11, 11-4, 11-9, 11-8.

The men's and women's singles semifinals and finals are scheduled for Sunday.

