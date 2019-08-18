Bulgarian Police Seizes 76 kg of Cocaine Hidden Among Fruits

Bulgarian law enforcement officers in the port city of Burgas seized nearly 76 kg of cocaine hidden among fruits coming from Ecuador via Italy, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The illicit drug was found in a warehouse, packed in four boxes, the Ministry of Interior and national Prosecutor's Office said in a joint statement.

The boxes were part of a shipment consisting of 20,626 boxes with fruits, which arrived in Burgas on July 29, the statement said.

The drugs were wrapped in lead foil, which made it difficult to detect them, it said.

Authorities estimated that the value of the cocaine on the black market would exceed 2.83 million U.S. dollars.

 

The investigation is ongoing.

