Changes in Traffic in Sofia from Today, See Where

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 18, 2019, Sunday // 10:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Changes in Traffic in Sofia from Today, See Where

Traffic in the capital is changing on Sunday, the Sofia Municipality reported.

From 18.08.2019 to 14.09.2019 the entry of road vehicles on the southbound lane of Iskarsko Shose Street into the section from Tushe Deliyanov Street to Iliya Beshkov Street is prohibited, two-way along the northbound lane of the street in the same section.

For the same period of time bus stops № 10, 14 and 88 on Iskarsko Shose Street in the section from Tushe Deliyanov Street to Iliya Beshkov Street are shifted.

From 04.30 hours on 18.08.2019 to 24.00 hours on 23.08.2019. it is forbidden to enter road vehicles first on the southbound lane on Ljubljana Street in the section of its intersection with Ovcha Kupel Blvd. along the northbound lane on Ljubljana Street in the section of its junction with Ovcha Kupel Blvd., the traffic is made two-way along the southbound lane on the street in the same section.

From 04.30 hours on 19.08.2019 to 24.00 hours on 23.08.2019. a temporary bus line № 11-TM is opened with a route: West Park (bus stop No 72 and 77), West Street, Suhodolska Street, Kuban Street, Resurrection Blvd, Nikola Mushanov Blvd. Ovcha Kupel Blvd., Tsar Boris III Blvd., Alexander S. Pushkin Street, Banner of Peace Square.

Buses will stop at all existing bus stops along the route. The route of tram line № 11 from Iliyantsi quarter to Krasna Polyana depot is shortened.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria