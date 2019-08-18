Changes in Traffic in Sofia from Today, See Where

Traffic in the capital is changing on Sunday, the Sofia Municipality reported.

From 18.08.2019 to 14.09.2019 the entry of road vehicles on the southbound lane of Iskarsko Shose Street into the section from Tushe Deliyanov Street to Iliya Beshkov Street is prohibited, two-way along the northbound lane of the street in the same section.

For the same period of time bus stops № 10, 14 and 88 on Iskarsko Shose Street in the section from Tushe Deliyanov Street to Iliya Beshkov Street are shifted.

From 04.30 hours on 18.08.2019 to 24.00 hours on 23.08.2019. it is forbidden to enter road vehicles first on the southbound lane on Ljubljana Street in the section of its intersection with Ovcha Kupel Blvd. along the northbound lane on Ljubljana Street in the section of its junction with Ovcha Kupel Blvd., the traffic is made two-way along the southbound lane on the street in the same section.

From 04.30 hours on 19.08.2019 to 24.00 hours on 23.08.2019. a temporary bus line № 11-TM is opened with a route: West Park (bus stop No 72 and 77), West Street, Suhodolska Street, Kuban Street, Resurrection Blvd, Nikola Mushanov Blvd. Ovcha Kupel Blvd., Tsar Boris III Blvd., Alexander S. Pushkin Street, Banner of Peace Square.

Buses will stop at all existing bus stops along the route. The route of tram line № 11 from Iliyantsi quarter to Krasna Polyana depot is shortened.