More than BGN 12 Million for the New Bulgarian State-owned Dam Company

The government has allocated more than BGN 12 million for the maintenance of the new state-owned Dams Management Company.

It is under the auspices of the Ministry of Economy and for this reason, the funds are being transferred to its budget, the government release said.

The money will go to support another state-owned structure that will spend money in a questionable way, as it is unclear what happens to the $ 500 million allocated for emergency repair of dangerous dams.

The funds of BGN 12 140 000 are needed for the resource provision of the dam activity - payment of personnel costs for employees, administrative expenses, as well as the purchase of fixed tangible and intangible assets, the statement said.

Neither the Council of Ministers nor the Ministry of Economy announces who is the director of the new state-owned enterprise, whether the 7-member board of directors has been appointed, as well as the other 156 employees in the headquarters in Sofia and in the 8 regional offices in Sofia, Blagoevgrad, Plovdiv, Haskovo, Burgas, Varna, Veliko Turnovo, and Vratsa.

The allocation is significantly higher than estimated. They indicated that their wages and salaries would go beyond BGN 8.8 million for 2019 and 2020. Others over BGN 8.3 million were pledged to purchase materials, clothing, office equipment, computer configurations, software, high-altitude cars, rental and repair of premises, for business trips in the country to bypass dams.