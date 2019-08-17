Google Street View is Updating the Map of Bulgaria

The changing infrastructure and outlook of Bulgaria will be reflected in the Google Maps application. Google cars will be circumnavigating the streets and roads of Bulgaria by the end of the summer to capture the changes, this time including footage taken by pedestrians, the so-called trackers, in the app, the company said.

Street View is a popular Google Maps feature that is currently available in more than 85 countries around the world, as well as parts of the Arctic and Antarctica. Thanks to it, users can view 360 ° images on different streets and cultural and national heritage. It is available on both Google Earth and the mobile version of Google Maps.

Google says they are aware of the need for constant map updates, which helps users to better navigate and facilitates travel planning.

The stunning views of the Rila Lakes and Belogradchik Rocks, historic monuments such as the Ancient Theater of Plovdiv and the Tsarevets Fortress, iconic buildings such as the Ivan Vazov National Theater and the Ethnographic Museum in Plovdiv are just a few of the landmarks already included in Google Maps. Walking through the sea garden of Burgas or to Cape Kaliakra is also one click away for those who want to travel online.

The Street View Trekker, with which new images from Bulgaria will be added, is a special backpack with photographic equipment whose cameras are mounted on top of it. The tracker is worn by an operator who walks around pedestrian zones and automatically collects photos along the way. The backpack operator is free to move around and shoot areas inaccessible to vehicles.

Shots from both cars and pedestrians are mounted in the 360-degree panorama you see today on Google Maps. So far, trekkers have toured some of the breathtaking natural landmarks such as the Grand Canyon, the Taj Mahal, Angkor Wat, and the Galapagos Islands, as well as historic hiking trails in Venice. This is part of Google Maps' efforts to make our cultural heritage accessible to all the world's landmarks and elements. Google street view has for years helped tourists plan their trip, visit various landmarks, and choose the right accommodation.

In Bulgaria, trackers will tour 15 cities: Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, Burgas, Ruse, Stara Zagora, Pleven, Dobrich, Shumen, Haskovo, and Blagoevgrad, with Pernik, Sliven, Pazardzhik, and Yambol.

Prior to each publication, the images undergo a special technology processing process. People's faces and license plates are blurred so that they cannot be identified, thus protecting their privacy. Street View offers an additional image removal feature. Users can use the "Report a Problem" button in the bottom right corner of each image.