About BGN 600 Million Expected as Revenues from Toll System in Bulgaria

About BGN 600 million is expected as revenue from the toll system, Prof. Oleg Asenov of the National Toll Administration said at a press conference at the Research Institute of Construction, Focus News Agency reported.

"The law says that by March 1, we have to start the payment system. The tariff we set is the last tariff that was discussed at the public council meeting," Asenov said.

He said the first payment for the system had been made, 50% of the total amount. He further said that the money that has been allocated so far is partly related to the contract itself and partly to direct expenses of the toll administration.

"As soon as we are ready, we will immediately start the interoperability procedure," he said, adding that the new system would help haulers to make a tariff analysis. "For a combined journey of 368 km, they will pay 73 levs”, he said.