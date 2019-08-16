Three Boys from Kardzhali Stole 80 Kilos of Ice Cream

Three Kardzhali boys stole 80 kilos of ice cream from a freezer in the city center. The children are 12, 13 and 14 years old and were identified by the police in organized search activities, BNR reported.

A day earlier, a report had been sent that there were no 14 ice cream edges in the city garden for a three-month period. The cause of the theft is not clear at this stage. According to locals, the boys may have consumed the ice cream themselves or sold it.

Work on the case is being continued by forensic scientists and an inspector from the Children's Pedagogical Room.

