Bulgarian Law Enforcers Dismantle Counterfeit Euro Ring

The Special Prosecutor's Office has brought charges against six members of an organized crime group for possession and distribution of counterfeit euro notes, said the press office of the Appellate Special Prosecutor's Office.

The suspects were detained on 14 August 2019 in Sofia and Sandanski in a joint operation by the Special Prosecutor's Office and the General Directorate Combating Organised Crime with the participation of experts from Europol.

According to the evidence collected so far, the group was formed in September 2018 with the purpose of distributing counterfeit euro notes across Bulgaria, which would later reach other EU countries.

Counterfeit euro worth 122,200 in 200-euro notes were seized during searches of homes and cars, as well as personal searches. It is yet to be established whether the fake notes were imported for distribution in Bulgaria from another country or were manufactured here.

Numerous mobile phones, copies of cheques from a Turkish bank, forms for vehicle inspection tests and holographic stickers, flash drives and computer configurations, suspected fake US dollars, Ukrainian hryvnia and Macedonian denars were also seized.

By a decree of the prosecutor-in-charge, the six suspects were detained for up to 72 hours.

The Special Criminal Court will decide whether to impose remand in custody for each of them.