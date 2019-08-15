Bulgarian Orthodox Church Marks the Assumption of Mary
On the 15th of August, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church celebrates the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, reports BNT.
The day, also known as the Dormition of the Holy Mother of God, is one of the twelve great feasts in the church calendar. Festive liturgies will be held in all temples across the country.
The Assumption of Mary is the holiday of the patron saint of Troyan monastery in Northern Bulgaria and Bachkovo monastery in Southern Bulgaria. Processions with the icon of the Mother of God will take place in many places.
Many people flock to the monasteries to worship the Virgin Mary and pray for health. Worships began on the 14th of August. Many tourists chose to spend the night in Rila Monastery for the celebration of the feast.
