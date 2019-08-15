Bulgarian Orthodox Church Marks the Assumption of Mary

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 15, 2019, Thursday // 07:20| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Orthodox Church Marks the Assumption of Mary

On the 15th of August, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church celebrates the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, reports BNT. 

The day, also known as the Dormition of the Holy Mother of God, is one of the twelve great feasts in the church calendar. Festive liturgies will be held in all temples across the country.

The Assumption of Mary is the holiday of the patron saint of Troyan monastery in Northern Bulgaria and Bachkovo monastery in Southern Bulgaria. Processions with the icon of the Mother of God will take place in many places.

Many people flock to the monasteries to worship the Virgin Mary and pray for health. Worships began on the 14th of August. Many tourists chose to spend the night in Rila Monastery for the celebration of the feast.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria