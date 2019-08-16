First Case of African Swine Fever in Blagoevgrad Region

The first case of African Swine Fever in the Blagoevgrad region was registered on August 15. The infected animal was found in the Struma River near Kresna. An extraordinary epizootic committee discussed the measures to be taken. Some 70,000 culled pigs have already been buried in the Rousse region, which is most affected by the disease, reports BNT.

The situation has been brought under control In the eight outbreaks, the Regional Food Safety Directorate said. Yesterday, another positive wild boar sample was detected, this time on Batin Island.

Primary disinfection has already been completed In all industrial pig farms in the Rousse region, where African Swine Fever was registered. The aim is to stop the spread of the infection in order to resume production.

Dr. Nikolai Nenov, Head of Department at the Regional Directorate for Food Safety in Rousse: 45 days are two incubation periods of the virus. However, three cycles are recommended, which is 65 days after the final disinfection is completed.

According to the forecasts of veterinarians, production in the affected farms can be restored within 5-6 months. In order not to spread the infection again, the places where the pigs are buried are constantly monitored.

Due to the deteriorating epizootic situation in the Rousse region, additional measures have been introduced for animal by-products from meat processing enterprises. The measure will last for at least 40 days.