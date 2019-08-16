GERB Named its Mayoral Candidates for Plovdiv, Rousse and Haskovo

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s party GERB on August 15 named its candidates for mayors of Plovdiv, Rousse, and Haskovo in the forthcoming local government elections in October 2019, reports BNT

The incumbent mayors in the three cities are from the GERB party, but they are not among the newly named candidates.

The party has named Plovdiv regional governor Zdravko Dimitrov as its candidate for mayor of Plovdiv. It was decided that the incumbent mayor Ivan Totev would remain GERB regional co-ordinator in Plovdiv.

In Rousse, the nomination for mayor is Diana Ivanova, the head of the clothing manufacturing vocational high school in the city.

Stanislav Dechev, Haskovo municipal councilor is GERB’s mayoral candidate in Haskovo. He is a former employee of the State Fund Agriculture.

