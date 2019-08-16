GERB Named its Mayoral Candidates for Plovdiv, Rousse and Haskovo
Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s party GERB on August 15 named its candidates for mayors of Plovdiv, Rousse, and Haskovo in the forthcoming local government elections in October 2019, reports BNT
The incumbent mayors in the three cities are from the GERB party, but they are not among the newly named candidates.
The party has named Plovdiv regional governor Zdravko Dimitrov as its candidate for mayor of Plovdiv. It was decided that the incumbent mayor Ivan Totev would remain GERB regional co-ordinator in Plovdiv.
In Rousse, the nomination for mayor is Diana Ivanova, the head of the clothing manufacturing vocational high school in the city.
Stanislav Dechev, Haskovo municipal councilor is GERB’s mayoral candidate in Haskovo. He is a former employee of the State Fund Agriculture.
- » Olympic Glory Alley Opened in Bulgaria
- » Bulgarian Railways Launch “Read on the Train” Campaign
- » Section of Struma Highway will Remain Closed to Traffic for at Least 3 Weeks
- » Bulgaria's Largest Recipient of Development Assistance Is North Macedonia
- » Israel Has Refused The United States Congress Members to Visit the Country
- » Bulgarian Orthodox Church Marks the Assumption of Mary