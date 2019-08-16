Section of Struma Highway will Remain Closed to Traffic for at Least 3 Weeks

Struma motorway will be fully open to traffic within three weeks at the earliest, the Road Infrastructure Agency said on August 15. The stretch near Dupnitsa remained closed as a result of the huge fire at a secondary raw material facility in the area. It is unclear how much the repair will cost after the damages caused by the fire on the motorway bridge structure. Traffic to Greece is diverted through the bypass route via E-79, reports BNT.

An additional number of police officers will be on duty around the detour route. During the weekends only one lane will be opened on the motorway.