Bulgaria's Largest Recipient of Development Assistance Is North Macedonia

North Macedonia is the largest recipient of development assistance from Bulgaria. In 2019, Bulgaria has provided over 500,000 euros to the neighboring country, Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said. She opened a new social center in Strumica, funded by Sofia with 138,000 euros. Bulgaria is also building a center for early diagnosis of autism in Ohrid, rebuilding bridges, schools and sports facilities, BNR reported.

Minister Zaharieva also pointed out the importance of the project for media cooperation between the two neighboring countries aimed against "hate speech". By October, Skopje must show results on the racketeering corruption scandal that has been a hot topic in Macedonian society these days, in order to receive an invitation to negotiate with the EU, Zaharieva added.