Belgrade Is Imposing a Total Ban on Plastic Bags
Society | August 16, 2019, Friday // 12:05| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
The use of plastic bags will be completely banned in Belgrade from January 1st. The decision will be formally taken at a meeting of the Belgrade municipality by the end of the month, Serbian Deputy Mayor Goran Vesić said, quoted by Tanjug, BNR reported.
He recalled that after the introduction of the payment for plastic bags from the retail chains in Belgrade, their use has decreased by about 60%.
