The Bulgarians who Were Blocked on Samothrace Are Finally Back

The Bulgarians, who had been blocked for almost six days on the Greek island of Samothrace, returned to Bulgaria. The last hours of the blockade on the island have been marked by tension and aggression among hundreds of tourists.

Dimitar Chokanov, one of the affected, told about the critical situation on bTV.

"We were planning to leave on Monday. On Sunday, we learned that the ferry was broken and that they were taking some action on another. The next day we were told that due to the bad weather conditions there would be no ferry. From there, the ignorance of what was going on began, "Dimitar said.

According to him, they have not received any information from anyone but the media. The Greek authorities knew nothing.

"Initially, everybody understood things because of the bad weather. The tension started with all the lack of information, the accumulation of days and the arrival of a ferry that only took the cars," Dimitar explained.

"With the days, more and more people have gathered. We ended up being more than 1,300 people, ”he added.

"No food came to me personally. We ate at restaurants. We were like an expat camp - there were people everywhere. With sleeping bags, tents, cars and campers, " Dimitar said.