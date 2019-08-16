New Instagram Feature Will Allow its Users to Report "False" Information
The Instagram photo sharing app is launching a feature that will allow users to report fake content, RIA Novosti reported.
According to the Poynter portal, to flag suspicious information, Instagram users simply have to click the three dots in the upper right corner of the post and alternatively classify it as "inappropriate" or "fake."
The reported post may officially receive "fake" status after a check by the Instagram team. Company spokesperson Stephanie Otway noted that messages tagged this way will not be completely removed from the platform, but promoting them with appropriate hashtags will be banned.
“Starting today, people can let us know if they see posts on Instagram they believe may be false," Stephanie Otway said in a statement. "We’re investing heavily in limiting the spread of misinformation across our apps, and we plan to share more updates in the coming months.”
Instagram is a free photo and video sharing app with social networking elements that allows users to upload photos and videos, apply filters to them, and share them on other social networks. It is owned by Facebook.
