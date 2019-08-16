North Korea Will Never Negotiate with Seoul again

North Korea has said it will never negotiate with Seoul again. In a statement released by North Korean state news agency KCTA, a spokesman for the Peacekeeping Committee rejected South Korean President Moon Jae-in's promise to continue the dialogue between the two countries, BTA reported.

Yesterday, Moon set a goal for Korea's reunification by 2045.

North Korea has strongly protested against joint military exercises the South and the United States began last week.

Meanwhile, Pyongyang fired two "unidentified projectiles" that have fallen in the Sea of ​​Japan, world agencies have reported, citing the South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

BBC reported that the "unidentified projectiles" were fired about 08:00 (23:00 GMT Thursday) and travelled 230km (140 miles) reaching an altitude of 30km (18 miles).

North Korea has made several attempts at short-range ballistic missiles over the past month. Thus, it appears to be dissatisfied with the deadlocked talks with the United States on the nuclear issue and joint US-South Korean military exercises, which it sees as a rehearsal for attack, the Associated Press reported.

According to experts, US President Donald Trump's belittle of North Korea's missile tests has allowed it to step up those activities at a time when it is trying to increase its weight before the resume of any talks, which may happen sometime after the end of the joint Seoul and Washington military exercises later this month.